Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Tecno Camon 17 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Tecno Camon 17 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 497 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 9-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 22 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 17 Pro Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 302K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +101% 999 nits Camon 17 Pro 497 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Camon 17 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +5% 529 Camon 17 Pro 503 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +16% 1897 Camon 17 Pro 1642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Camon 17 Pro +19% 359754 CPU 91015 93879 GPU 74625 101333 Memory 59941 68031 UX 79494 97518 Total score 302154 359754 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Camon 17 Pro 1500 PCMark 3.0 score - 10452 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 May 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.