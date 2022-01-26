Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo V21 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Vivo V21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (999 against 759 nits)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 529 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +32% 999 nits Vivo V21 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Vivo V21 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Vivo V21 +8% 569 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +19% 1897 Vivo V21 1592 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Vivo V21 +2% 309422 CPU 91015 66183 GPU 74625 86630 Memory 59941 71312 UX 79494 84274 Total score 302154 309422 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1604 PCMark 3.0 score - 7164 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Vivo V21 112 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.