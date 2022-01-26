Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (999 against 794 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Weighs 24 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 302K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 741 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +26% 999 nits Xiaomi 11T 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Xiaomi 11T +1% 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Xiaomi 11T +40% 741 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Xiaomi 11T +48% 2817 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Xiaomi 11T +103% 614336 CPU 91015 153120 GPU 74625 226489 Memory 59941 112512 UX 79494 125295 Total score 302154 614336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Xiaomi 11T 4179 Stability - 93% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4179 PCMark 3.0 score - 11753 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Xiaomi 11T 111 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Xiaomi 11T 105 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Xiaomi 11T 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Xiaomi 11T 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.