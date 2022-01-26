Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11S
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (35:20 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 310K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 13% higher peek brightness (835 against 740 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11S
740 nits
11T Pro +13%
835 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S
84.5%
11T Pro +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
522
11T Pro +117%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
1857
11T Pro +105%
3809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S
310447
11T Pro +151%
778729
CPU 91087 205241
GPU 80695 306865
Memory 57932 123253
UX 81879 146272
Total score 310447 778729
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1096 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8514 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 14:52 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 06:13 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 124 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11S +20%
35:20 hr
11T Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Redmi Note 11S vs Realme 9 Pro
5. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. 11T Pro vs Poco F3
7. 11T Pro vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. 11T Pro vs Mi 11 Pro
9. 11T Pro vs 12 Pro
10. 11T Pro vs Reno 7 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish