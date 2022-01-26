Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs 12 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11S
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (31:47 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 301K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (1050 against 738 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.8%
PWM 401 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11S
738 nits
12 Pro +42%
1050 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S
84.5%
12 Pro +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
521
12 Pro +137%
1234
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
1857
12 Pro +110%
3901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S
301061
12 Pro +229%
989468
CPU 89567 224894
GPU 78338 435932
Memory 52429 159561
UX 81700 177347
Total score 301061 989468
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11S
1096
12 Pro +751%
9331
Stability 99% 65%
Graphics test 6 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 1096 9331
PCMark 3.0 score 8494 13070
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 22 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 08:48 hr
Watching video 14:18 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 06:11 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 106 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11S +25%
31:47 hr
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 115°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11S +2%
85.5 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 December 2021
Release date January 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
2. Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish