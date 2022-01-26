Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11S
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (999 against 608 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 302K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 529 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 241 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11S +64%
999 nits
Mi 10 Lite
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S
84.5%
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
529
Mi 10 Lite +17%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S
1897
Mi 10 Lite +3%
1948
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S
302154
Mi 10 Lite +24%
375382
CPU 91015 110869
GPU 74625 100979
Memory 59941 70840
UX 79494 94463
Total score 302154 375382
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 10 FPS
Graphics score - 1673
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11S
n/a
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2020
Release date January 2022 July 2020
SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 11 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 11 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 9T
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 9
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish