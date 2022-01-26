Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 10 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (999 against 608 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 302K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99% PWM - 241 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +64% 999 nits Mi 10 Lite 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 10 Lite +1% 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 620 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Mi 10 Lite +17% 617 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Mi 10 Lite +3% 1948 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Mi 10 Lite +24% 375382 CPU 91015 110869 GPU 74625 100979 Memory 59941 70840 UX 79494 94463 Total score 302154 375382 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 10 Lite 1673 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 10 FPS Graphics score - 1673 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.