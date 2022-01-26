Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 10T Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (999 against 594 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 35.5 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 302K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 658 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 96.5% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 42.2 ms Contrast - 1377:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +68% 999 nits Mi 10T Lite 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 10T Lite 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Mi 10T Lite +24% 658 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Mi 10T Lite +6% 2005 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Mi 10T Lite +28% 387208 CPU 91015 120081 GPU 74625 93174 Memory 59941 67916 UX 79494 107157 Total score 302154 387208 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 10T Lite 1093 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1093 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OS size - 19.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 10T Lite 91.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.