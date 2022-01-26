Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 11 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (993 against 825 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Weighs 38 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.4% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 2.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +20% 993 nits Mi 11 Lite 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 11 Lite +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 528 Mi 11 Lite +5% 555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +6% 1895 Mi 11 Lite 1795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 351206 CPU - 102867 GPU - 95513 Memory - 59601 UX - 94209 Total score - 351206 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 1110 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1110 PCMark 3.0 score - 8396 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 86.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.