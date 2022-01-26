Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 11 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (999 against 838 nits)

The phone is 10-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 302K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 873 and 529 points

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +19% 999 nits Mi 11 Lite 5G 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 11 Lite 5G +1% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 11 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S.