Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (999 against 620 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 302K)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +61% 999 nits Mi 8 620 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% Mi 8 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 630 GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +4% 529 Mi 8 507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Mi 8 +5% 1986 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Mi 8 +38% 417379 CPU 91015 103578 GPU 74625 158056 Memory 59941 69847 UX 79494 87534 Total score 302154 417379 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 1424 Stability - 78% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1424 PCMark 3.0 score - 8258 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 11:09 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 14:03 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 22:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 May 2018 Release date January 2022 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.