Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 8 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh

Delivers 114% higher maximum brightness (999 against 467 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 213K)

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 46.2 ms Contrast - 1276:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +114% 999 nits Mi 8 Lite 467 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Mi 8 Lite 82.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +57% 529 Mi 8 Lite 338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +33% 1897 Mi 8 Lite 1428 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +42% 302154 Mi 8 Lite 213103 CPU 91015 72505 GPU 74625 35564 Memory 59941 42769 UX 79494 63634 Total score 302154 213103 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 Lite 373 Stability - 96% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 373 PCMark 3.0 score - 6271 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 8 Lite 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2018 Release date January 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.