Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 9 SE VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (999 against 635 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years newer

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 264K)

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712

Weighs 24 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 5.97 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 4.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +57% 999 nits Mi 9 SE 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 9 SE 84.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 616 GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +30% 529 Mi 9 SE 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +29% 1897 Mi 9 SE 1473 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +14% 302154 Mi 9 SE 264728 CPU 91015 76184 GPU 74625 68309 Memory 59941 53104 UX 79494 67403 Total score 302154 264728 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9 SE 654 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 654 PCMark 3.0 score - 7187 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9 SE 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2019 Release date January 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.