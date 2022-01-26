Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi 9T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi 9T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (999 against 640 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +56% 999 nits Mi 9T 640 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Mi 9T +2% 86.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Mi 9T +2% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +16% 1897 Mi 9T 1630 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Mi 9T +6% 320316 CPU 91015 103758 GPU 74625 84680 Memory 59941 44127 UX 79494 87773 Total score 302154 320316 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9T 651 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 651 PCMark 3.0 score - 7961 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 11.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9T 11:53 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9T 17:19 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9T 33:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 124° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi 9T 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 May 2019 Release date January 2022 June 2019 SAR (head) - 1.34 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.