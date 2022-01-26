Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Mi A3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Mi A3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 177% higher maximum brightness (999 against 361 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 196K)

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.01 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.77% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +177% 999 nits Mi A3 361 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +2% 84.5% Mi A3 82.77%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S +78% 529 Mi A3 298 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +72% 1897 Mi A3 1106 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S +54% 302154 Mi A3 196306 CPU 91015 65976 GPU 74625 33635 Memory 59941 44631 UX 79494 53256 Total score 302154 196306 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi A3 377 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 377 PCMark 3.0 score - 6481 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 13 Android One

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6816 x 4735 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 6 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Mi A3 81.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2019 Release date January 2022 August 2019 SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.