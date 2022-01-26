Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (999 against 507 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 302K)

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 529 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 42 ms Contrast - 700:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +97% 999 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco M4 Pro 5G 89.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 November 2021 Release date January 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.