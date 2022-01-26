Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Poco X3 NFC VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (993 against 627 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Weighs 20 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 35.4 ms Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +58% 993 nits Poco X3 NFC 627 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Poco X3 NFC 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 528 Poco X3 NFC +7% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +8% 1895 Poco X3 NFC 1762 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 348931 CPU - 103209 GPU - 94150 Memory - 56279 UX - 95442 Total score - 348931 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 836 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 5 FPS Graphics score - 836 PCMark 3.0 score - 8817 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 20.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 107 Video quality Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 98 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S.