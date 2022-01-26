Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (738 against 474 nits)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 238K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11S
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.6:9
PPI 409 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 93%
PWM 401 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 27 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11S +56%
738 nits
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11S +3%
84.5%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +39%
521
Redmi 10C
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11S +16%
1857
Redmi 10C
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11S +26%
301061
Redmi 10C
238292
CPU 89567 82806
GPU 78338 41004
Memory 52429 51211
UX 81700 64425
Total score 301061 238292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11S +147%
1096
Redmi 10C
443
Stability 99% 94%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1096 443
PCMark 3.0 score 8494 6607
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 22 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 14:18 hr -
Gaming 06:11 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11S
31:47 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11S +8%
85.5 dB
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

