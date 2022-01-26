Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs 10X 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (999 against 605 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 26 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (445K versus 302K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 529 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +65% 999 nits Redmi 10X 5G 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% Redmi 10X 5G 83.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 820 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC5 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 529 Redmi 10X 5G +21% 638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S 1897 Redmi 10X 5G +2% 1926 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S 302154 Redmi 10X 5G +48% 445819 CPU 91015 122740 GPU 74625 140736 Memory 59941 70356 UX 79494 115848 Total score 302154 445819 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi 10X 5G 2339 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2339 PCMark 3.0 score - 8970 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12 OS size - 22 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4520 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi 10X 5G 80.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 May 2020 Release date January 2022 July 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G.