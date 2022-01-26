Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (993 against 678 nits) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Weighs 16.2 grams less

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 406 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 89.1% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S +46% 993 nits Redmi Note 10 678 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S +1% 84.5% Redmi Note 10 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 612 GPU clock 850 MHz 845 MHz FLOPS - ~354 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 528 Redmi Note 10 +1% 532 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +19% 1895 Redmi Note 10 1590 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi Note 10 283411 CPU - 101216 GPU - 51346 Memory - 48181 UX - 82701 Total score - 283411 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi Note 10 482 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 482 PCMark 3.0 score - 7664 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.