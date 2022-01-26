Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Note 10 Pro Max VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 993 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11S 993 nits Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +21% 1197 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11S 84.5% Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +1% 85.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11S 528 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +7% 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11S +7% 1895 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 1770 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11S n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 346761 CPU - 103553 GPU - 92956 Memory - 56104 UX - 97031 Total score - 346761

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5020 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It has a better battery life, camera, and design.