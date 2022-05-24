Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.