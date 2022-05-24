Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.