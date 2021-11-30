Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 52% higher pixel density (399 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (468 against 399 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 399 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 399 nits Hot 10s +17% 468 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +2% 84.8% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1068 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +64% 597 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +28% 1710 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G 387631 Hot 10s n/a 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Hot 10s 718 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 718 PCMark 3.0 score - 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 0:64 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date December 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is definitely a better buy.