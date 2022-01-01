Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 349K)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 499 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (603 against 397 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 90.7% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Realme 8 +52% 603 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +2% 84.8% Realme 8 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1068 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +19% 594 Realme 8 499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +7% 1717 Realme 8 1601 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G +11% 386860 Realme 8 349622 CPU - 93381 GPU - 99633 Memory - 60590 UX - 97289 Total score 386860 349622 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 1477 Stability - 91% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1477 PCMark 3.0 score - 9888 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 0:64 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. It has a better software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.