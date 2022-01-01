Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 343K)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (625 against 397 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Realme 8 Pro +57% 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +2% 84.8% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 1068 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +6% 594 Realme 8 Pro 563 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +3% 1717 Realme 8 Pro 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G +13% 386860 Realme 8 Pro 343357 CPU - 106626 GPU - 87560 Memory - 60532 UX - 90802 Total score 386860 343357 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 1050 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1050 PCMark 3.0 score - 8950 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.