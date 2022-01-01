Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 292K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 538 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (538 against 397 nits)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11T 5G
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11T 5G
397 nits
Realme 8i +36%
538 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1068 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T 5G
1717
Realme 8i +10%
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11T 5G +32%
386860
Realme 8i
292297
CPU - 95254
GPU - 55107
Memory - 61908
UX - 80504
Total score 386860 292297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
PCMark 3.0 score - 8485
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:64 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

