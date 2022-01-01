Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 292K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 538 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (538 against 397 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Realme 8i +36% 538 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G 84.8% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1068 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +10% 594 Realme 8i 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 1717 Realme 8i +10% 1883 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G +32% 386860 Realme 8i 292297 CPU - 95254 GPU - 55107 Memory - 61908 UX - 80504 Total score 386860 292297 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Realme 8i 1084 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 PCMark 3.0 score - 8485 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.