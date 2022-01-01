Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 9-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 527 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 397 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G +20% 477 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +1% 84.8% Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:64 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. It has a better software, design, and sound.