Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M32 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 300K)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 492 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 397 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Galaxy M32 5G +12% 446 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +4% 84.8% Galaxy M32 5G 81.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 3.1 OS size - 22.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:64 hr 2:17 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 August 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is definitely a better buy.