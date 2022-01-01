Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Vivo iQOO Z3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Vivo iQOO Z3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (594 against 397 nits)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (445K versus 386K)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 673 and 594 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits iQOO Z3 +50% 594 nits

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G 84.8% iQOO Z3 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Vivo iQOO Z3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 620 GPU clock 1068 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 594 iQOO Z3 +13% 673 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 1717 iQOO Z3 +15% 1969 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G 386860 iQOO Z3 +15% 445308 CPU - 127936 GPU - 115885 Memory - 82311 UX - 120029 Total score 386860 445308 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a iQOO Z3 1944 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 11 FPS Graphics score - 1944 PCMark 3.0 score - 8837 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 33 W 55 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:64 hr 0:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the display, performance, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z3.