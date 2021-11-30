Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Poco F3 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi Poco F3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

The phone is 9-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 387K)

Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (711 against 399 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 996 and 597 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 490 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 399 nits Poco F3 +78% 711 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G 84.8% Poco F3 +1% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 650 GPU clock 1068 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 597 Poco F3 +67% 996 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 1710 Poco F3 +102% 3457 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G 387631 Poco F3 +71% 664742 CPU - 188096 GPU - 230461 Memory - 108108 UX - 141093 Total score 387631 664742 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco F3 4189 Stability - 87% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4189 PCMark 3.0 score - 11824 AnTuTu 9 Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco F3 89.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.