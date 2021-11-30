Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 300K)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

The phone is 7-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 597 and 547 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (533 against 399 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.5% Response time - 33.5 ms Contrast - 2512:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 399 nits Poco M3 Pro 5G +34% 533 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G +1% 84.8% Poco M3 Pro 5G 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12 OS size - 19.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco M3 Pro 5G 93.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 May 2021 Release date December 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. It has a better camera, design, and sound.