Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Poco X3 NFC VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 347K)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

Weighs 20 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (630 against 399 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 35.4 ms Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 399 nits Poco X3 NFC +58% 630 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G 84.8% Poco X3 NFC 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 1068 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G +5% 597 Poco X3 NFC 567 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11T 5G 1710 Poco X3 NFC +3% 1755 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11T 5G +12% 387631 Poco X3 NFC 347540 CPU - 103209 GPU - 94150 Memory - 56279 UX - 95442 Total score 387631 347540 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco X3 NFC 836 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 5 FPS Graphics score - 836 PCMark 3.0 score - 8817 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12 OS size - 20.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco X3 NFC 107 Video quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco X3 NFC 98 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco X3 NFC 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2020 Release date December 2021 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.