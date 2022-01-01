Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Redmi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Redmi 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11Т
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 203K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 359 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (474 against 397 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11T 5G
vs
Redmi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 2464:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11T 5G
397 nits
Redmi 10 +19%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11T 5G +2%
84.8%
Redmi 10
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1068 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T 5G +34%
1717
Redmi 10
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11T 5G +90%
386860
Redmi 10
203717
CPU - 47291
GPU - 53247
Memory - 39856
UX - 65294
Total score 386860 203717
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13
OS size - 22.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (26% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:64 hr 2:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 August 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Realme 8s 5G or Redmi Note 11T 5G
2. Poco X3 Pro or Redmi 10
3. Redmi 9 or Redmi 10
4. Galaxy A12 or Redmi 10
5. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi 10
6. Realme 8 or Redmi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish