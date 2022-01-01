Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Redmi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 203K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 594 and 359 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (474 against 397 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|Response time
|-
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2464:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1068 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11T 5G +65%
594
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T 5G +34%
1717
1284
|CPU
|-
|47291
|GPU
|-
|53247
|Memory
|-
|39856
|UX
|-
|65294
|Total score
|386860
|203717
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|22.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (26% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:64 hr
|2:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
46:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
