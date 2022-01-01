Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Note 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 332K)

The phone is 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (720 against 397 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 490 Hz Response time - 2.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11T 5G 397 nits Redmi Note 10 Pro +81% 720 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T 5G 84.8% Redmi Note 10 Pro +1% 85.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Video quality Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 106

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It has a better display, camera, and design.