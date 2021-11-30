Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G) that was released on November 30, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.