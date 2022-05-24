Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.