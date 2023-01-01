Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1801 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (826K versus 753K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (460 vs 407 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 650 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock 860 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro
1001
iPhone 14 +74%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro
3788
iPhone 14 +26%
4769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11T Pro
753288
iPhone 14 +10%
826133
CPU 183825 212927
GPU 293827 344469
Memory 139006 130488
UX 130067 132690
Total score 753288 826133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11T Pro
5827
iPhone 14 +62%
9429
Stability 97% 82%
Graphics test 34 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5827 9429
PCMark 3.0 score 12364 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2022
Release date May 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

