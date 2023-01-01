Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1801 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 3279 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (826K versus 753K)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 13% higher pixel density (460 vs 407 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|860 MHz
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
iPhone 14 +74%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3788
iPhone 14 +26%
4769
|CPU
|183825
|212927
|GPU
|293827
|344469
|Memory
|139006
|130488
|UX
|130067
|132690
|Total score
|753288
|826133
|Stability
|97%
|82%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|5827
|9429
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12364
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
