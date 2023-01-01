Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 1801 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 3279 mAh

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (826K versus 753K)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

13% higher pixel density (460 vs 407 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 407 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 650 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% iPhone 14 +1% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:24 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 September 2022 Release date May 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.