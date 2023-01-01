Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 753K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 753K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% 10 Pro +6% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:04 hr Watching video - 13:54 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 30:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 January 2022 Release date May 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design.