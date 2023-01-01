Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 753K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 753K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1327 and 1001 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 407 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 650 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10T 5G 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% 10T 5G +3% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 67 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:17 hr Watching video - 16:57 hr Gaming - 05:37 hr Standby - 97 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10T 5G 33:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 August 2022 Release date May 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro.