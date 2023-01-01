Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs OnePlus 11R VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 753K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 753K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 11% higher pixel density (451 vs 407 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (451 vs 407 PPI) The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1321 and 1001 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 407 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% OnePlus 11R +6% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes Full charging time 0:57 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 February 2023 Release date May 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.