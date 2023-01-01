Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9R VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro OnePlus 9R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% OnePlus 9R +2% 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 March 2021 Release date May 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9R.