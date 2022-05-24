Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11T Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 359 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 912 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 206994
GPU - 309418
Memory - 128811
UX - 160225
Total score - 797702
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 94%
Graphics test 34 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 5841 5293
PCMark 3.0 score 11247 14580
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time - 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:09 hr
Watching video - 15:32 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
