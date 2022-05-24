Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 719 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|90.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro +39%
1003
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro +57%
3761
2393
|CPU
|-
|145245
|GPU
|-
|259335
|Memory
|-
|137100
|UX
|-
|120108
|Total score
|-
|665135
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5674
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12434
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:41 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:06 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.
