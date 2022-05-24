Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.