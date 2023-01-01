Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T Pro vs iQOO 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 753K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (518 vs 407 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11T Pro
vs
iQOO 11

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 518 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11T Pro
n/a
iQOO 11
1175 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11T Pro
85.1%
iQOO 11 +3%
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 740
GPU clock 860 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro
1001
iQOO 11 +48%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11T Pro
3788
iQOO 11 +27%
4823
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11T Pro
753288
iQOO 11 +71%
1291436
CPU 183825 265523
GPU 293827 579772
Memory 139006 236450
UX 130067 199190
Total score 753288 1291436
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11T Pro
5827
iQOO 11 +127%
13215
Stability 97% 87%
Graphics test 34 FPS 78 FPS
Graphics score 5827 13215
PCMark 3.0 score 12364 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (134th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:37 hr
Watching video - 19:09 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 114 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 December 2022
Release date May 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.

