Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Vivo iQOO 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Vivo iQOO 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 753K)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 753K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 27% higher pixel density (518 vs 407 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (518 vs 407 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 518 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iQOO 11 1175 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% iQOO 11 +3% 87.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:37 hr Watching video - 19:09 hr Gaming - 05:05 hr Standby - 114 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11T Pro n/a iQOO 11 40:25 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 December 2022 Release date May 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.