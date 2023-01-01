Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Vivo iQOO Neo 7 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 388 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 164.8 g (5.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11T Pro 85.1% iQOO Neo 7 +3% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2022 February 2023 Release date May 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 7.