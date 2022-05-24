Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Poco X4 GT
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 918 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1003
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3761
3734
|CPU
|-
|181658
|GPU
|-
|301013
|Memory
|-
|136162
|UX
|-
|135666
|Total score
|-
|757462
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5674
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12434
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5080 mAh
|5080 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:37 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:39 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|-
|112 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
