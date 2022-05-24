Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11T Pro vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on May 24, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 918 points

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 181658
GPU - 301013
Memory - 136162
UX - 135666
Total score - 757462
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Graphics score 5674 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12434 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:37 hr
Watching video - 11:39 hr
Gaming - 05:37 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 June 2022
Release date May 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

