Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Honor 70 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Honor 70 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 270K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 270K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 762 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G 85.3% Honor 70 +6% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Honor 70. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G.