Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Honor X9a VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor X9a 868 nits

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G 85.3% Honor X9a +5% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 33 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:51 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:11 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Redmi Note 12 4G n/a Honor X9a 39:53 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Honor X9a.