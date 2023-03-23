Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (395 vs 263 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 685 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 242K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 242K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display -

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G +2% 85.3% Hot 20 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G is definitely a better buy.