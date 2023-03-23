Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G vs Infinix Note 12 (2023) VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 288K)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.66 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.96 mm (2.99 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183.5 g (6.47 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 4G 85.3% Note 12 (2023) +1% 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 (2023).